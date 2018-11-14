Not Safe For Work, Except if This Is Your Work 

With machine learning and massive amounts of data, computers can be taught to do tasks better than humans can. To give just one example, computers have learned to detect lung cancer more accurately than doctors.
Engineers at the center have taught a computer how to detect tiny specks of lung cancer in CT scans, which radiologists often have a difficult time identifying. The artificial intelligence system is about 95 percent accurate, compared to 65 percent when done by human eyes, the team said.
That’s all very impressive. This is also a worthwhile use of machine learning.