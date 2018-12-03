As I skimmed through the listing for a stamp roll dispenser on Amazon, I came upon this question and answer pair:
This incredibly useless reply from “Magaly” has been cracking me up ever since. They managed to cram three typos into just four words, which is worse even than this previous train wreck. I have many questions.
FIVE QUESTIONS FOR UNHELPFUL AMAZON USER “MAGALY”
Why in the world did you bother replying?
Are you aware that it’s not mandatory for you to fill all empty text boxes on the web?
How did you manage to type an “í” instead of an “I”?
Isn’t it fun to pronounce this emphatically, as “Eee dont now!”?
Does a missing period count as a typo? If so, we’ve got four typos in four words.
Man, they really nailed that comma, though.
