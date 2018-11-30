When Artificial Intelligence Isn’t Intelligent 

In China, a high-level business executive was wrongly flagged as a criminal, and had her picture displayed on a public-shaming billboard as a result. Apparently, a facial recognition system spotted a bus ad featuring a picture of Dong Mingzhu’s face, and incorrectly tarred the real Mingzhu.
This story is so dystopian I thought it was likely to be fake when I first saw it on a Chinese news site. And yet now, western sites like the BBC seem to be confirming it. As technology advances, Chinese society seems more and more strange to me.
Previously in the growing Chinese dystopia: The List of Dishonest People and More