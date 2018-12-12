Humans Are So Creative

Yesterday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before the US House of Representatives. When he wasn’t providing Tier 1 tech support for Steve King, or explaining why a photo of Donald Trump comes up when you search for “idiot”, he presented some interesting numbers and statistics.

I found this particular tidbit fascinating:

“Last year we served over 3 trillion searches, just as a fact, every single day, 15% of the searches Google sees, we have never seen them before. So this is working at scale. We don’t manually intervene on any search result,” Pichai said.

So much weird sex stuff is getting invented every day!