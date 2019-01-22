Making Medical Walking Boots Fun

I broke my foot last May, as readers may remember from the post on my iWalk. In addition to that high-tech peg leg, I also had to wear a medical walking boot. This was also decently advanced technology, but it was more than a little bland:

In an effort to give the boot a little pizazz, I stuck on a gem of a sticker:



[Photo courtesy of P. Kafasis]

However, what I really wanted for the boot was some rad flames, because flames make everything faster. A dope flame decal was more difficult to find than I’d have expected, but I eventually acquired these:

This set included not just flames, but snakes! I used several of these stickers together, to really spice things up:



[Photo courtesy of P. Kafasis]

This was a small way to put a smile on both my face, and the faces of anyone who noticed. However, the stickers also led to something which gave me a terrific laugh. After posting the above boot images on Instagram, I noticed this:

When I saw this, I thought “Is that a medical boot accessorizing account?”. I’m delighted to tell you that yes, yes it is! A medical boot accessorizing account which wisely searches for the hashtag #brokenfoot, no less. This company sells all manner of covers for medical walking boots, to make them look more stylish.



[Photo via Flauntboots]

As long as they match, surely no one will notice that you’re wearing one small shoe and one comically huge one!

Honestly though, I can’t knock the idea. I know from experience that anything which makes having a medical walking boot less awful is a good thing. So if you’ve ever got a broken foot and money to burn, your medical boot could look sort of like a Chuck, or an Ugg, or several other types of shoe. Alternately, you might just check your local hobby shop to add a few sweet decals.