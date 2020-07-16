Fun With Address Labels

The mass of men lead lives of boring return address labels. I choose not to count myself among them.

I want to live deep and suck out all the marrow of mailing letters.

I purchased these labels because I wished to live humorously, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not laughed.

Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me good fun and allow me to share it with others.

Cliff’s Notes Summary: Don’t waste your life with those free address labels sent to you by a charity you didn’t even support. Shell out a few bucks and give a smile to the recipient of your letter. Each time you move, come up with a new idea.