Caution, Do Not Store Vertically

This is a package of “Beyond Sausages”, made by Beyond Meat:

These faux-meat vegan sausages are absolutely delicious, and it would be easy to miss that they are plant-based. They cook up incredibly well, and are likely to be enjoyed by anyone and everyone.

Beyond Sausages can be found in or near the meat department of many grocery stores around the United States. As you can see in this press image provided by Beyond Meat, they should be stored horizontally.

Unfortunately, my local supermarket has other ideas.

If I asked you “Can you make something look like both a flaccid male member and literal dog shit at the same time?”, you’d surely guess no. And yet, here we are!