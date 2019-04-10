That Is Not a Thing 

In the past year or so, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been a rather reckless Twitter user. As a result, he’s wound up fighting with the SEC, who now wants him held in contempt for violating a settlement agreement reached back in October. Last week, this wound in court again, where Judge Alison Nathan was quoted as follows:
“My call to action is for everyone to take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on and work this out.”
I feel the need to state for the record that “reasonableness pants” are simply not a thing. Not literally, and not even figuratively.