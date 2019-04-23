A Ukrainian Comedian Is Seriously President 

Volodymyr Zelensky will soon be perhaps the world’s second-most bizarre head of state.1 The Ukrainian actor and comedian is best known in his homeland for playing the lead role on a TV show called “Servant of the People”. In the show, his character was a high school history teacher who unexpectedly becomes president of Ukraine, after a viral video of him ranting against government corruption makes him a folk hero.
Here in reality, Zelensky’s political career has had a similarly absurd trajectory, culminating in his recent landslide victory. Apparently, truth is sometimes exactly as strange as fiction.
