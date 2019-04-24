Re-Branding the Innocence Project 

I enjoy a good re-branding story, and long-time readers will know I’m also an avid supporter of the Innocence Project. Today, we have a quality overlap of the two things. As the Innocence Project has moved beyond just using DNA testing to prove wrongful convictions, their old logo wound up being limited, so they’ve updated it.
If you’re not familiar with the Innocence Project (as well as its Northeast-specific cousin, the New England Innocence Project), you should be. These organizations work to free wrongfully incarcerated individuals and improve the criminal justice system in America, because no one should go to prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Both groups are very worthy of your donations.