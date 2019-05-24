Who Exactly Is Going to Carry This Child? 

A young man named Peter Zhu died recently, and that’s a shame. However, a court has just ruled that his parents may use Zhu’s sperm for reproductive purposes, and that may be even more tragic. Creating a child with the sperm of a dead man strikes me as misguided at best, even for a spouse. In this case, it’s truly bizarre for the man’s parent to be involved in this.
Please allow this post to serve as an official and explicit declaration that if there’s ever a chance for someone to harvest my sperm and create a child with it after I’m dead, I do not want that to happen. I also can’t believe I might actually have to spell that out beforehand.