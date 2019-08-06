Overcoming a Fundamental Meanness 

Speaking of art installations related to America’s southern border, Professors Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello have created an impressive piece of their own. Their piece, “Teetertotter”, is a set of bright pink see-saws that span the border:
The fact that the teeter-totter is built on the principle of equilibrium — one person goes up, causing the other to go down — made it the ideal vehicle to communicate the message that “the actions on one side [have] direct consequences on the other,” says Rael.
“Teetertotter” is a strange and wonderful creation, one which manages to squeeze a bit of joy from an object that has been the source of so much misery.