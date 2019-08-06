Overcoming a Fundamental Meanness 

Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Speaking of art installations related to America’s southern border, Professors Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello have created an impressive piece of their own. Their piece, “Teetertotter”, is a set of bright pink see-saws that span the border:

Several see-saws working between the border fence
[Link]

The fact that the teeter-totter is built on the principle of equilibrium — one person goes up, causing the other to go down — made it the ideal vehicle to communicate the message that “the actions on one side [have] direct consequences on the other,” says Rael.

“Teetertotter” is a strange and wonderful creation, one which manages to squeeze a bit of joy from an object that has been the source of so much misery.

