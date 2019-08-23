XFL Logos, Reviewed 

For reasons unknown, the alternative football league known as the XFL is coming back for round two next February. The original league was some sort of bizarre mash-up of “professional” wrestling and the NFL, and it famously folded after a single season in 2001. Now, many more millions of dollars are being spent to try this whole thing again.
Details about the eight teams were unveiled earlier this week, and SBNation got an expert designer and an idiot writer to review the team logos.
This is not a good logo.
I look forward to seeing XFL merchandise from these failed teams in the nearest Dollar Tree sometime in 2021. I won’t be buying, of course. But it’ll be nice to see them there.
