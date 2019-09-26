It’s the Alexa That Says “Bad Motherfucker” 

Samuel L. Jackson’s voice will soon be available for Amazon Alexa products. That’s going to be briefly hilarious for plenty of people. Even better, it means that so long as Jackson has some sort of Alexa device around, he’ll now be able to remind himself to put the gazpacho on ice in an hour.
Don’t miss this delightful detail either:
After purchasing the feature, you choose whether you’d like Sam to use explicit language or not. If you ever change your mind, you can toggle between clean and explicit content in the settings menu of the Alexa App.
Somehow, I doubt Apple will ever bring anything quite like this to Siri.