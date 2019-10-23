Un Tacos, Por Favor

For many years now, Taco Bell has run various promotions to give away tacos to customers.1 During Major League Baseball’s World Series, this has taken the form of a “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. If any player steals a base at any point during the annual Fall Classic, everyone in America can claim a free taco on an appointed day.

Of course, while you’re at Taco Bell getting your free taco, the company expects you’ll buy additional food and drinks. Given the relatively low cost of the item being given away, as well as the high profit margin to be had on soda, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that this promotion is actually entirely profitable.

Whatever the impact is on Taco Bell’s books, it will once again be felt in 2019. Just three pitches into game one between the Nationals and Astros, Trea Turner stole second base. It was, I’m certain, the fastest this promotion has paid off. I’m hopeful it will mean we’ll hear much less about the promotion during the remaining World Series games. Now, Joe Buck won’t have to reference the gimmick every time a runner reaches first base. That’s appreciated.

However, what’s not appreciated is the bizarre way Taco Bell refers to this item. Specifically, they seem to refer to even one taco as “a tacos”, as seen in this image from tacobell.com/stealataco:

And here’s the legal fine print:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C. only. Limit one (1) Free Doritos® Locos Tacos per person at participating Taco Bell locations in the United States at a designated date and time, while supplies last.

Yes, it seems that like McGriddles, Taco Bell believes the singular form of Doritos Locos Tacos is “Doritos Locos Tacos”. Next Wednesday, if you so desire, head on in to Taco Bell and ask for “one free Doritios Locos Tacos, please”.

