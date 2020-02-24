David Ayres Drinks for Free in Raleigh 

The NHL has something called the “Emergency Backup Goalie” (EBUG), who is available to play goalie in the event of multiple injuries. The use of the EBUG is extremely rare, but back in 2018, the Chicago Blackhawks wound up using their EBUG, accountant-by-day Scott Foster. He stopped 7 shots in 14 minutes of play for his hometown team, and thus maintains a perfect 1.000 save percentage in the NHL.
On Saturday night, however, things played out in even stranger fashion. David Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the minor-league Toronto Marlies, was serving as the EBUG in a contest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes. When Hurricanes goalies James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were both injured, Ayres was called on to play for the visiting team for almost half the game. Carolina held a 3-1 lead when Ayres came in, and pushed it to 4-1 before he gave up 2 quick goals. After that, however, Ayres was perfect, stopping the Toronto’s final 8 shots to earn a 6-3 win for the visitors.
The best part is that Carolina is now selling David Ayres merchandise. Ayres was previously the recipient of a kidney transplant, and money from the merchandise will go to both him and a kidney-related charity.