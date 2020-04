Speaking of influencers, discount sunglass maker Goodr is appealing to influencers in their own unique way. At $25 a pair for quality polarized sunglasses, the company probably doesn’t have a ton of advertising cash to waste. Instead, Goodr is laying the disdain on thick, with an email campaign entitled “Influencers Welcome….to Pay Double”:

From the very real optional doubled pricing to a very sarcastic post on their site, it’s clear Goodr is no fan of influencer culture.