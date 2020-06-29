Purchasing My Very Own Custom Pumper

Behold, the great Instagram ad I’ve yet seen:

Like you, I have questions about this ad.

Questions for Rosenbauer US About This Ad for a Fire Truck:

What list did I get on to receive this ad?

A follow-up, how can I make sure I’m never, ever taken off of said list? Is tapping the ad repeatedly enough?

Can private citizens actually purchase fire trucks?

What in the world does “Your first due is your most important message to battle” mean?

Is your marketing copywriter having a stroke? Quick, dispatch one of your emergency vehicles!

Do fire trucks actually need to advertise? How much competition is there in this space?

Let’s assume fire truck manufacturers do need to advertise. Are Instagram ads really an effective way to reach customers?

Wait a minute, is this the result of all my research on the yellow Multipurpose Machine?

Anyhow, keep an eye out for me speeding down the streets of Boston in my brand-new fire engine this Christmas. I’ll be the one who doesn’t actually stop for any emergencies.