Rather Amusing Mockery From an “Organist” 

Major League Baseball is limiting the number of people at ballparks in 2020. Fans aren’t allowed to attend, and even MLB announcers are generally not watching the game in-person either. As such, it’s not clear to me why Atlanta’s organist Matthew Kaminski was present at their game against the Blue Jays last week., playing for a non-existent crowd.1 Nevertheless, I’m glad he was.
When Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire stepped up to the plate, the organist could be heard playing Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” For those who don’t follow which MLB players have been caught publicly masturbating, the reference likely went over your head.
Now that’s some good, not-really-that-clean fun.
Footnotes:
I suppose the answer is that he was also playing for the TV audience, which would likely be a nice addition to 2020’s strange broadcasts. ↩︎