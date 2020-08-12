Surely Someone Will Sell This Flag

As you might be aware, Mississippi is finally removing the ridiculous Confederate emblem from their state flag. Better 150 years late than never, right? As part of the replacement process, the state has taken public submissions, receiving over 3000 designs. A commission then narrowed this list down to 147. Well, 146 now, after this beauty was removed following its apparently mistaken inclusion:

“The mosquito flag advanced to Round Two due to a typo in a list of flag numbers submitted by one commissioner,” the commission said in a statement Tuesday. “That commissioner has requested that the flag be removed from the Round Two gallery, and the [Mississippi Department of Archives & History] staff has complied.”

If you look closely, you might spot two amusing things. First, the required phrase “In God We Trust” is included at the very bottom, in truly tiny text. And second, there’s a subtle grey box around the mosquito, likely an artifact of the designer simply pasting together a few different images to create this mockup. I’m delighted that this slapdash submission has received national attention.