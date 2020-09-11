This Could Be A Real Tourist Attraction 

Recently, John Oliver took a cheap (but amusing) shot at the city of Danbury, Connecticut. Following that, the Mayor of Danbury jokingly vowed to rename their sewage treatment after Oliver, “because it’s full of crap just like you, John”.
The comedian played a video of Boughton saying the offer was a joke and said, “Wait, so you’re not doing it?” Oliver said he hadn’t known that he wanted his name on the sewage plant, “but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.”
I didn’t know that I wanted this either, but now I do. It appears that Oliver will be making donations to Danbury-area charities, and the re-naming will indeed take place. I sure hope so.