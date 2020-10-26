He Knows That They’ve Been Bad, Not Good 

Attempting to bribe Santa Claus is surely one of the naughtiest things one can do. It’s also entirely on brand for the Trump Administration.
Voting Information: American’s election is well underway, with millions of early votes already cast. If you haven’t voted yet, please, please, please make a plan to do so, either immediately by mail, or in person if possible.
For the benefit of all mankind, the nightmare of the Trump presidency needs to end as soon as possible. Visit https://vote.org for more details – in many states, there’s still time to register. Once you’ve done that, make sure your friends and family are voting as well.