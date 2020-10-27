Angela Hansberger Has Found a Way to Cope 

Tuesday, October 27th, 2020

With so much of the world locked down, and travel minimized, people are finding other things to occupy their time. Some are getting physically fit, while others are learning a language or an instrument. Food writer Angela Hansberger has found a different pandemic activity, one which began with a tiny picnic table she received as a gift. Using that table, she’s opened a constantly changing restaurant for a chipmunk.

As she says, “It’s silly, yes, but sometimes silliness is needed”. For more pictures, don’t miss Hansberger’s Instagram feed.

