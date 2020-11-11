An Interview With the Owner of the Sex Shop Next to Four Seasons Landscaping 

Over at Slate, Rachelle Hampton is doing essential work. She’s posted an interview with Bernie D’Angelo, owner of the Fantasy Island sex shop next to the suddenly infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Apparently, Fantasy Island is a family business!
Also worth mentioning is this note:
[Editor’s note: The New York Times has reported that the campaign actually always meant to hold the event at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but the president misunderstood which Four Seasons was hosting when he first tweeted about it.]
There is no earthly reason why the campaign would hold their event at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. I don’t believe this for a single second.