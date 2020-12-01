Ghosting the President 

In a well-functioning democracy, all votes are counted, and a winner is determined. The loser concedes, the winner takes office, and the system continues to operate with the trust and support of its citizens. Unfortunately, outgoing president Donald Trump is doing all he can to break American democracy, endlessly repeating complete lies about stolen elections. Worse, he’s contacted election officials across the country, attempting to pressure them in various ways to prevent Joe Biden’s win from being certified. No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, that behavior ought to terrify you.
Still, it’s at least a little funny to imagine that the president of the United States got sent to voicemail exactly as the governor of Arizona was certifying Biden’s victory in the state.