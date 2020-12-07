This Wasn’t the Location They Were Looking For

Last Thursday, a post appeared online indicating some new Star Wars content would be shot in my hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

A posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com says “Star Wars: Kenobi” is set to shoot in Boston on Jan. 4, 2021. … “Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy,” a project summary states.

People were understandably rather confused, as that doesn’t really match anyone’s image of Boston. Ridiculous accents and championship sports teams? Sure. “Cheers”, the Revolutionary War, and world-class colleges and hospitals? Absolutely. We’ve even got the kinds of winters which might make us a suitable place to film scenes set on Hoth. But “a harsh desert world”? I’m not sure there’s enough movie magic in the world to make that work.

Two days later, it turned out to all be a rather ridiculous mistake. Production will actually be taking place in the town of Boston, England, namesake to the much more well-known Boston, Massachusetts. Ah well. I’m sure we’ll fill the gap with 19 more gritty crime dramas featuring Ben Affleck and/or Mark Wahlberg.