Very foolish people are apparently buying “router shields” to “protect” their wireless routers from 5G1, and it’s more than a little hilarious.
The drama comes in when buyers realize that either:
(A) Their router guard works precisely like a real Faraday cage, blocking their wireless internet just as advertised (!)
(B) Their router guard isn’t a Faraday cage at all, and literally does nothing but cost a lot of money.
Footnotes:
If you’re not familiar with the completely unfounded conspiracy theories related to 5G cellular networking, consider yourself lucky. In sort, people think 5G causes COVID-19, or cancer, or other problems. As an intelligent person with impeccable taste in websites, you no doubt recognize this as utter nonsense. ↩︎