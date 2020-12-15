We don’t have to “be best”, because that’s nonsense grammar. However, we should all strive to be better. To give just one example, in the era of COVID, restaurant patrons should strive to be better than this:
“Workers frequently are subjected to sexualized comments from customers, the majority of which were a request from male customers that women service workers remove their mask so that the men could judge their looks, and, implicitly, determine their tips on that basis,” states the report.
Tipping is a terrible custom, but we’re all stuck with it for now. Sexism and misogyny, however, we each have the power to reduce.