The COVID Crisis Continues 

In the past ten months, all manner of rules and regulations have been modified to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. A moratorium has been placed on evictions, and the expirations on things like car registrations have been extended, to reduce the need for folks to leave their homes. These changes were made to reduce the spread of the virus, and to lessen its harmful societal impacts.
Unfortunately, it clearly hasn’t been enough. Now, another rule is being modified, as Los Angeles County has suspended cremation limits. So many people are dying from COVID that LA needed to choose between the threat to public health caused by diminished air quality and the threat caused by an excess of corpses.
Stay home. Wash your hands. Wear a mask.