A Supercentenarian Is Not a Sure Thing 

At 118 years old, the world’s oldest living person is preparing to carry the Olympic torch this May in Japan. Kane Tanaka, who has twice survived cancer, lived through two global pandemics and loves fizzy drinks, will take the flame as it passes through Shime, in her home prefecture of Fukuoka.
Good for her! Also, is there a backup plan?