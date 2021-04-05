Embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo is currently beset on all sides. Among other problems, he faces a sex scandal. Given that, perhaps he hoped a major land and development deal would distract from these issues. If that was the hope, this name is unlikely to help the cause:
At least one of the proposed towers, named PENN 15, would be comparable to the size of the Empire State Building…
For many years, I have suggested that companies should hire an officer of puerility to review everything they do. This position would be staffed by an immature teenage boy, and he’d review logos, names, and more, all to avoid exactly this sort of boner.
Previously in Pen 15-related nonsense: Join the Club