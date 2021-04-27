Impressive Closing Speed 

Recently in Utah, a dog named Holly managed to take part in a high school relay race. She was astonishingly fast.
Holly ran the final 100 meters of the race in about 10.5 seconds. That’s only about 1 second behind Usain Bolt’s world-record mark from the 2009 World Championships.
It was all captured on video, which means you can witness Holly catch up to the leader, slow her pace to stare her competition down, and then beat her to the finish line.1
The video is archived here. ↩︎