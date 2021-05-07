Live A Life Worth Living 

Before Julie Yip-Williams passed away at the age of just 42, she penned a letter to her young daughters. It is a remarkable piece of writing.
Walk through the fire and you will emerge on the other end, whole and stronger. I promise. You will ultimately find truth and beauty and wisdom and peace. You will understand that nothing lasts forever, not pain, or joy. You will understand that joy cannot exist without sadness. Relief cannot exist without pain. Compassion cannot exist without cruelty. Courage cannot exist without fear. Hope cannot exist without despair. Wisdom cannot exist without suffering. Gratitude cannot exist without deprivation. Paradoxes abound in this life. Living is an exercise in navigating within them.
Go and read the whole thing. You’ll be glad you did.