A Nice Family Outing 

The existence of billionaires is problematic, and it’s reasonable to wonder if our society should allow them to exist at all. The fact that Jeff Bezos is reportedly spending $500 million on a yacht that’s so big it needs its own support yacht is both obscene and disgusting. It’s also an incredibly powerful argument for stronger wealth redistribution.
However, Bezos has also spend his money to build a space program. Now, he’s going to use it send himself to space, along with his brother. If we’re going to have billionaires, that’s how you do it.