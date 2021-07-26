The Boston Renegades Kick Ass

Back in 2015, I wrote about the disappointing end of the Boston Militia, Boston’s tremendously talented women’s tackle football team. A few months later, I was delighted to report on the rise of a new team, the Boston Renegades. Since that rebirth, the team has performed at an exceptionally high level, and the world is slowly starting to take notice.

Last week, the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft recognized the Renegades ahead of their trip to the national championship. That game took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and the Renegades were flown there on the Patriots team plane. On Saturday, they did their jobs and claimed their third straight championship since 2018 (regrettably, the 2020 season went unplayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic). This team is incredibly good, and they deserve much, much more attention than they currently receive.

There will be at least a bit more attention paid in the near future, because superstar Renegades quarterback Allison Cahill’s game-worn jersey will be displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



[Photo credit: @BostonRenegades]

That’s a good start, but perhaps we’ll one day see some actual WFA players inducted into the Hall.

Want to learn more about the Boston Renegades and women’s tackle football? Give “Born to Play” a watch on Netflix.