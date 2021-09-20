Look at Those Ears Go 

This site is well-known to be extremely pro-bat dog. Now, thanks to the Durham Bulls and their bat dog Ripken, it is also pro-GoPro-on-a-bat-dog. Just look at this:
[Photo credit: @RipkenTheBatDog]
That’s tremendous, and the world needs more of it.1 For the life of me, I can’t figure out why Golf Digest is the site breaking this crucial news, but I’ll take it.2 Here’s to many more bat dogs, and bat dog’s-eye view videos as well.
Footnotes:
This article seems to be part of their “The Loop” section, which they describe as “the modern handbook to sports, entertainment and everything else”. OK. ↩︎