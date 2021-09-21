September 21 Is Finally Here 

When I first learned about the fabulous new holiday of September 21 in 2019, I didn’t manage to get a post up until September 23. In 2020, I got closer, posting on September 22. But this year? This year I planned ahead so that we could all properly celebrate.
Yes, friends, today is the twenty first of September. which means it’s time to celebrate! Last year, Demi Adejuyigbe said he would only make a video for 2021 if the internet gave $50,000 to charity. His hopes of avoiding the work were quickly dashed, as he ultimately raised an astounding $330945.70.
Demi’s video for 2021 is, predictably, fantastic.1 It may be his last, but if so, he’s going out on top. He’s also again raising money for charity. Give the whole thing a view or three, and then consider donating to Demi’s charities of choice for 2021. You can do so right at Sept21st.com. Have a great day!
Footnotes:
As always, the video is archived here. ↩︎