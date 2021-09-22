I’m Over the Moon Coverage

In recent months, I’ve noticed that the news is crazy for articles about the moon. Every single month, there’s apparently some fancy moon that may never be seen again in your lifetime. This month, it’s the fairly well known “harvest moon”. Multiple times I’ve seen “instructional” headlines, like “How to see this week’s ‘strawberry moon,’ the last supermoon of 2021”.

For the love of…Look. Up. “How to see the moon”!

Listen, the moon is really not very different each month. It will appear slightly bigger or slightly smaller, depending on our orbit, but that’s about it. And that’s fine! The moon is amazingly cool, and a full moon is always neat to see. That ought to be enough.