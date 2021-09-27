360 Extra Votes 

Last month, I wrote about the ridiculous “audit” being conducted in Arizona. The results are in, and all the audit found was more votes for Biden.
“This is yet the latest in a string of defeats for Donald Trump saying the election was rigged and fraudulent,” longtime Republican election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg said in a press call with the elections group States United. “[This] was their best attempt. This was an audit in which they absolutely cooked the procedures, they took funding from sources that should delegitimatize the findings automatically. This was Donald Trump’s best chance to prove his allegations of elections being rigged and fraudulent and they failed.”
Surely this is the last we’ll hear of this matter.