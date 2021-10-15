Plausible but Also Ridiculous 

In the past few years, I’ve found myself skimming an assortment of advice columns published by Slate. I don’t really need any parenting advice, as I have no children, but it’s still an interesting way to see other perspectives. It’s also a great way to occasionally be horrified by other people and their relationship problems, financial issues, and sex lives. Some humans really seem to be downright deranged!
Now thanks to writer Bennett Madison, the next time I read something truly awful, I can always fall back on the hope that the letter might be a complete fabrication.