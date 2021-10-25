The Braindead School 

Down in the swamps of Miami, the “Centner Academy” has a preposterous new policy:
Last week, the school made another startling declaration, but this time to the parents: If you vaccinate your child, they’ll have to stay home for 30 days after each shot.
This follows an earlier policy, where they prohibited vaccinated teachers from contact with students. It’s clear that the leadership at Centner is not comprised of the sharpest spoons in the drawer. The best part about all this, however, is the accompany image:
I suppose they didn’t claim to be “The Working Brain School”.