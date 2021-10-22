We’re All Fennec Foxes Now 

The best thing the internet did was give everyone a voice. This is also the worst thing the internet did. In milliseconds, we can now be exposed to the thoughts of billions of different people around the globe. Frankly, very few of them are actually worth hearing. Last month, Chris Hayes had a long essay in the New Yorker that examines how the internet is impacting us all:
The most radical change to our shared social lives isn’t who gets to speak, it’s what we can hear.
In the past two decades, we’ve built incredible systems that enable almost anyone to be heard. However, almost no progress has been made to ensure any quality or meaning in what occupies our attention. If only there were any money in that.