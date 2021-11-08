Dissection Without Dignity 

Thanks to friend-of-the-site Jason S., who alerted me to the bizarre story of the recently departed David Saunders. At Saunders’s request, his body was donated to be used for medical research. Unfortunately, the man instead became an unwitting participant in a public spectacle, courtesy of DeathScience.org. They offered the masses a chance to witness an autopsy and dissection of Saunders’s body, in the oh-so-sciencerrific environment of a Marriott hotel ballroom, all for the low, low price of $500.
Yikes.
Perhaps even worse, Saunders was a victim of the global pandemic.
According to Saunders’ death certificate, he died of COVID-19, meaning a potentially infectious body was dissected at an event where people were invited to examine and touch the body.
Double yikes.