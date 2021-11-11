A Baby Swap 

Unbeknownst to two couples who worked with the soon-to-no-longer-exist California Center for Reproductive Health fertility clinic in Los Angeles, workers mistakingly swapped their embryos. As a result, each mother gave birth to the other family’s child.
The babies, both girls, were born a week apart in September 2019. Both couples unwittingly raised the wrong child for nearly three months before DNA tests confirmed that the embryos were swapped, according to the filing.
The families ultimately agreed to trade the babies back to each other. I can’t fathom what the law would’ve said if one couple refused. What an amazing mess.