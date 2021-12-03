Back by Underwhelming Not-That-Popular Demand 

Last week, Sweden briefly had its first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson. However, just seven hours after being appointed, she resigned as a result of a parliamentary defeat.
Andersson later said at a news conference that she did not “want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy.” The BBC reports that the prime minister is expected by convention to resign if a coalition party leaves the government.
This is all quite literally foreign to me, but I can see how it makes some sense. However, this week, Andersson again won the position in more ridiculous fashion:
Of the 349-member Swedish parliament, known as the Riksdag, 101 members voted yes to Andersson, 173 voted no and 75 abstained. The country’s constitution allows prime ministers to be appointed as long as a parliamentary majority (175 people) does not vote against them — so it was a close one.
That doesn’t strike me as a great system. Heck, a majority of the Riksdag also didn’t vote against me. Then again, as someone from a country using the electoral college to elect presidents, I probably doesn’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to critiquing the way other countries choose a leader.