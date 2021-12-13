Don’t Not Eat at Bros 

In Lecce, Italy, there is a Michelin-starred restaurant called “Bros”. Recently, Geraldine DeRuiter and her friends had an amazingly awful experience there.
Recommendation: Do not eat here. I cannot express this enough. This was single-handedly one of the worse wastes of money in my entire food and travel writing career bwah ha ha ha ha ha ha oh my god
You should not visit Bros. You shouldn’t go and not eat there, as DeRuiter and her friends did. But you should read DeRuiter’s spectacularly funny write-up of their bizarre “meal”.