Possible, Even Likely 

Friday, December 10th, 2021

In a third consecutive story about bad judgement in (maybe) the southern US, a family in Maryland is currently homeless, after burning down their house in an attempt to rid it of snakes. CNN got in a completely unnecessary, but fairly amusing, riff:

The status of the snakes is unknown, but as the home was left in rubble, it’s assumed they no longer live there.

However, I have to disagree with their conclusion. I’m confident the family isn’t living in the rubble, but I think the snakes very well could be. In fact, as I consider it further, it seems possible the snakes burned down the home to rid it of humans.

