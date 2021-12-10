Possible, Even Likely 

In a third consecutive story about bad judgement in (maybe) the southern US, a family in Maryland is currently homeless, after burning down their house in an attempt to rid it of snakes. CNN got in a completely unnecessary, but fairly amusing, riff:
The status of the snakes is unknown, but as the home was left in rubble, it’s assumed they no longer live there.
However, I have to disagree with their conclusion. I’m confident the family isn’t living in the rubble, but I think the snakes very well could be. In fact, as I consider it further, it seems possible the snakes burned down the home to rid it of humans.