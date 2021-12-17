Logic Saves Lives 

Back in 2017, rapper Logic released a song called ”1-800-273-8255”. That’s the number for America’s National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the song was written to encourage those in need of help to call. With over a billion plays on Spotify, it’s no stretch to assume this song has saved lives, but a new study confirms it.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.