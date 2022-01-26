Accepting the Consequences of One’s Own Actions 

Organ transplants are an incredible miracle of modern science. However, there are not enough organs for the number of recipients in need. As such, they must be rationed out in an attempt to do the most good overall. Chronic alcoholics don’t get new livers, and people who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination don’t get new hearts. David Ferguson spoke out about such a decision related to his son DJ:
“It’s kind of against his basic principles; he doesn’t believe in [the COVID vaccine]. It’s a policy they are enforcing and so because he won’t get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant,” Ferguson said.
I can’t fathom believing in all of the science surrounding taking someone else’s heart and putting it in your own body, but not accepting the basics of vaccination. It’s heartbreaking that the politicization of another miracle of modern science, the COVID-19 vaccines, is going to result in this man needlessly dying.
I’m sorry for DJ’s family, particularly his children. But the simple fact is that he is making a selfish decision, and it is not laudable. He’s entitled to make this poor decision, but having done so, he and his father must now accept the consequences of that choice. Some other, more deserving candidate will get the heart he could’ve had. That’s exactly the way it should be.