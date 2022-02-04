What’s the Dutch Word for “Pitchfork”? 

Last year, I noted that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spending a half billion dollars on a goddamned yacht. That big-ass boat is being built in the Netherlands, and apparently its surely-compensating-for-somethingness is causing an issue:
A massive steel bridge in Rotterdam is to be partly demolished so that the pleasure yacht being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos can sail through it to the sea, local broadcaster Rijnmond said on Wednesday.
The Koningshavenbrug, known to Rotterdammers as De Hef, was renovated in 2017 and the council pledged at the time it would never be dismantled again. But that promise is now set to be broken, Rijnmond said, to let Bezos’ yacht through.
In other news, the price of Amazon Prime is jumping 17%. That’s a bad look on top of a bad look.
On the other end of the billionaire spectrum, allow me to once again note the tremendous giving of Mackenzie Scott.